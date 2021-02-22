Nathaniel Edwards has been promoted to chief operating officer and Randall Niemann has been promoted to chief strategy officer by Active Release Techniques in Colorado Springs. Dr. P. Michael Leahy, the company's founder, remains as president and was also named chairman. Edwards had been vice president of brand licensing and management and general counsel at ART and previously was a lawyer in the intellectual property group at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie. Niemann had been vice president of sales and service at ART and previously was chief operating officer of Open Sky Education.
Scott Flexman has been hired as vice president of sales and marketing for The Broadmoor. He has more than 37 years in the hospitality industry, including as complex director of sales and marketing for the Caribe Royale Orlando/Buena Vista Suites; vice president of sales and marketing for the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach; director of sales and marketing for the Landsdowne Resort in northern Virginia; and vice president of sales and marketing for the Boca Raton Resort & Club. He also held various management positions with Stouffer and Renaissance Hotels.
Angela Hesselberg has joined the Colorado Springs office of Kirkpatrick Bank as vice president, lending. She has more than 30 years of lending experience as a vice president at Great Western Bank and ANB Bank and as a loan closer for Peoples Mortgage Corp., all in Colorado Springs.
Rebecca Gossage has been named closing agent at Land Title Guarantee Co. in Colorado Springs. She has spent her entire career in Colorado Springs, including at Empire Title as an escrow officer, at Academy Mortgage as loan closer and at Boylan & Co. as transaction coordinator and office manager. She started her career at Land Title in 1998.
David Surofchek of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Herman Tiemens and Karl Schwinck, of Wells Fargo Advisers; Ross Haycock of Summit Wealth Group; and Randy Halfpop of Raymond James Financial Services, all of Colorado Springs, have been selected among Colorado's top wealth advisers by Shook Research for Forbes magazine. Advisers were selected based on revenue, assets under management and client retention.