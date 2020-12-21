John McKinnon has joined Legend of Colorado Springs as sales director. He had spent eight years as executive director and sales and marketing director with Brookdale. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Josh Klenda has joined Rusin Concrete Construction of Colorado Springs as director of commercial. He had been preconstruction and business development manager and senior estimator for GH Phipps Construction Cos. in Greenwood Village and preconstruction manager, estimating systems group manager and engineering and quality control manager for Kiewit Energy Group in Englewood. He also held various positions for LVS Construction in Columbia, Mo.
Robin Johnson of El Paso County Public Health has been elected chairperson of the Peak Vista Community Health Centers board of directors for 2021. Other officers include Ray Nunn of Nunn Construction as vice chair, accountant William Sanden as treasurer and Victoria Stone of Colorado Springs Food Rescue as secretary.
Frank Culbertson Jr., a retired aerospace executive, NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy officer, has been appointed to a three-year term as an at-large member of the Space Foundation board of directors. He recently retired as president of Northrop Grumman's Space Systems Group. He flew on three space shuttle missions and spent time aboard the International Space Station as well as serving in several management roles with NASA.
Tina Swonger, an agent and leader of the Peak Success team at Re/Max Properties, has been named to the board of directors of The Resource Exchange. She has been in real estate for 29 years.
B.J. Hybl, Ralph Eberhart, Mike League and Will Webb, all of Colorado Springs, and Monique Marez of Pueblo have been appointed to the board of trustees of the Palmer Land Conservancy, a land conservation group based in Colorado Springs. Hybl is president and chief operating officer of Griffis/Blessing. Eberhart is a retired Air Force general. League is CEO, chairman and president of 5Star Bank. Webb is head of the Fountain Valley School. Marez is the founder of Eptimizo, a consulting service for organic businesses focused on trade, curriculum development, systems planning and implementation.
Shelli Brunswick, chief operating officer of the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation and leader of its Center for Innovation and Education, has been recognized as the “Gold” winner in the Diversity & Inclusion Officer/Role Model of the Year category by WomenTech, an award program for women and minorities in technology.