Lindsay Jimenez, Chris Robertson and Erich Nelson have joined the Colorado Springs office of Friends of the Children, which provides paid mentors for children through high school. Jimenez, who was hired as program director, was assistant principal at French Elementary School in Widefield School District 3. Robertson, hired as operations director, was program manager at the Independence Center in Colorado Springs. Nelson, hired as a professional mentor, was director of youth development at the YMCA of Greater Houston.
Sheri Gagliardi has joined Investment Trust Co., Colorado's largest independent trust company, as client service manager in the company’s Colorado Springs office. She had spent the previous 14 years with Ent Credit Union in wealth management, trust and private banking.
Dawn Meyerriecks has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs. She was deputy director of science and technology for the Central Intelligence Agency for 8½ years and also had been assistant director of national intelligence for acquisition, technology and facilities.
Mike Maroone, owner and founder of Maroone USA, which owns new-vehicle dealerships in Colorado Springs, Longmont and West Palm Beach, Fla., has been selected to receive the 2022 David F. Mungenast Lifetime Achievement Award from the American International Automobile Dealers Association.