Denise Perkins has been promoted from director of marketing to director of sales and marketing for the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. She joined the resort in 2019 and has more than 25 years of experience in hotel sales and marketing positions, including a similar positions with Noble House Hotels & Resorts in Napa, Calif.; the Red Mountain Resort and Spa in St. George, Utah, and the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Terry Martinez, Dr. Donna Randolph and Jeresneyka Rose have joined the executive board of Westside Cares, a social service nonprofit in Colorado Springs. Martinez is a retired educator who had been principal of West Elementary School. Randolph is a local internal medicine physician. Rose is a self-taught visual artist.