Kathleen Seerup has been named chief nursing officer for the southern region of Children’s Hospital Colorado. She has more than 30 years of pediatric experience, including three years as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and 22 years at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. She has a master's degree in health care administration from University of St. Francis and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Lewis University.
Deb Walker has joined The Independence Center as director of strategic partnerships. The Colorado Springs-based center works with people with disabilities in El Paso, Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Park and Teller counties. Walker spent six years as executive director of Citizens Project and previously worked in children's and youth ministries. She has a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Emily Spratt has been named to the board of directors of Exponential Impact, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that operates an incubator and accelerator for startup companies. She is a post-doctoral research fellow at the Columbia University Data Science Institute. She is an artificial intelligence specialist, technology ethicist, strategic adviser and art historian. She has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, master's degrees from University of California Los Angeles and Princeton University and a doctoral degree from Princeton, all in art.
Sherrell Bethel, assistant director of the Shift Transition Project at Peak Parent Center in Colorado Springs, was appointed to by Gov. Jared Polis to the Colorado Rehabilitation Advisory Council to fill a term that expires July 1, 2022, after the resignation of of Caryn Schaffner. The center is a Colorado Springs nonprofit that works to ensure that people with all types of disabilities can be fully included in their neighborhood schools.
Michael Fansler, former chairman of Aventa Credit Union’s board of directors, has retired. He was elected onto the board in 1968 and in 2000, serving as chairman for 19 years and also serving as vice chairman and treasurer as well as a member of the credit union's supervisory committee.
Drew Schafer, a program manager at Infinity Systems Engineering, has received the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The award recognizes supervisors for supporting National Guard and Reserve members with flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence. Infinity also received the Pro Patria Award, its third in the past 10 years. The award recognizes employers with personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.