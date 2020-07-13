Erik Estrada has been elected to the El Pomar Foundation Board of Trustees and Joan Shields has been named the Colorado Springs foundation's vice president of leadership. A former El Pomar fellow, Estrada will serve a two-year term on the board. He is senior director in the Legal and Regulatory Department of Liberty Latin America. He has been a program officer for the Boettcher Foundation and was counsel to Level 3 Communications and Level 3 Foundation. Shields will oversee the fellowship, internship, and nonprofit executive leadership programs at El Pomar. She had been managing director, a senior faculty member and executive coach at the Center for Creative Leadership in Colorado Springs.
George Russo was promoted to director of the Colorado Springs regional office of Employer's Council, which provides human resources and employment law services to businesses. He joined Employers Council in 2017 as an employment law attorney and was promoted to supervising attorney of the Colorado Springs office a year ago. Before moving to Colorado, Russo practiced law in Chicago. George has a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Catholic University and a law degree from John Marshall Law School.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has hired Colette Bradley as associate director of marketing and communications. She had been director of communications at the McGaw YMCA in Evanston, Ill., and held multiple marketing and communication roles for The Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago. Bradley also held marketing positions in the Chicago area with a child welfare organization, a technology company, and in private education.
John Hill, construction manager at Olson Plumbing & Heating in Colorado Springs, has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado State Plumbing Board.
Rodney Gullatte Jr., owner of Firma IT Solutions & Services, has been elected president of Rotary of Colorado Springs. He has owned the information technology provider for consumers and small businesses for nine years and previously worked in information technology for both General Dynamics and Siemens after spending four years in the Air Force as a security officer.