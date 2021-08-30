Bryce Winkelman has been hired by Colorado Springs-based software company Quantum Metric as chief business and strategy officer. He was a longtime executive with Utah-based customer experience software provider Qualtrics. Winkelman had headed solution strategy and employee experience operations and digital customer experience.
Trevor Dierdorff of Amnet has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Executives Association. Other officers include attorney Brenda Speer as vice president, Joe Arant of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado as treasurer and Christine Yocum of Cookie Charm as secretary.