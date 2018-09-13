Trina Bivens and Julie Ramirez have joined the Council of Neighbors and Organizations in Colorado Springs as marketing manager and southeast community coordinator, respectively. Both are part-time positions. Bivens is co-owner and producer of Post Interactive, a Springs-based video production company, and worked for Graham Advertising, Praco (now called Vladimir Jones) and two advertising agencies in Detroit. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Michigan State University. Ramirez has a bachelor’s degree in history from Metropolitan State University.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.