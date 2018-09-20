Steven Lind has joined The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts as director of operations. He spent 17 years in operations management roles at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., the Ralston Arena in Omaha, Neb., Value City Arena at The Ohio State University and the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. He also served seven years in the Air Force Security Forces.
Colorado Springs Movers & Shakers: Steven Lind
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
