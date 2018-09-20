Steven Lind
Steven Lind, director of operations, The Broadmoor World Arena

 Courtesy The Broadmoor World Arena
Steven Lind has joined The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts as director of operations. He spent 17 years in operations management roles at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., the Ralston Arena in Omaha, Neb., Value City Arena at The Ohio State University and the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. He also served seven years in the Air Force Security Forces.

