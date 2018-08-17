Rebekah Bressler and Alex Feeback have been named event manager and event coordinator, respectively, by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. Bressler worked for the Mountain West Conference and in the athletic departments at the Air Force Academy and Colorado College. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Feeback has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of New Mexico and managed the school’s women’s basketball team.
