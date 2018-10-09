Pam McManus, CEO of Peak Vista Community Health Centers, received the Jessie Trice Excellence in Leadership Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers during its Community Health Institute and Expo on Aug. 26 in Orlando, Fla. She has been with Peak Vista for 26 years, including six years as CEO, as its patient load increased 59 percent to 92,000, its workforce grew 80 percent to more than 900 and the nonprofit added seven health centers. McManus has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fort Lewis College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
