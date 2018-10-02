Morgan MacGuire has joined Vladimir Jones, a Colorado Springs-based advertising and marketing agency, as social media and public relations coordinator, while Sophia Taulbee has joined the agency as receptionist and administrative assistant. MacGuire previously worked for the men’s basketball team at Mississippi State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sports communications. Taulbee has worked mostly in the restaurant industry since 2012 in Denver, Albuquerque and College Station, Texas, and worked for Nuvasive Clinical Services in Maryland. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New Mexico.
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.