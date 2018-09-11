Mark Harris
Mark Harris, principal, markharris Architects

Mark Harris, principal of markharris Architects of Colorado Springs, received three Rethinking the Future Awards for Sustainable Design for his designs for the proposed Lone Tree Athletics Center in the Denver area, the proposed Punk Music Venue in Los Angeles and a proposed U.S.-Mexico border crossing facility in El Paso, Texas. He has been principal of markharris Architects for nearly 27 years and has a bachelor's degree in architecture, urban planning and environmental design from the University of Texas at Arlington.

