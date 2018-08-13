Dr. Dyanna Haley-Rezac received the Signe Brunnström Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching from the American Physical Therapy Association during the group’s recent conference in Orlando, Fla. Haley-Rezac owns Rezac & Associates Physical Therapy in Colorado Springs. She has worked with the University of Colorado Physical Therapy Program to provide clinical experiences for doctoral-level physical therapy students and is an affiliate faculty member at Regis University. Haley-Rezac is a Marine Corps veteran and received her doctor of physical therapy degree from Slippery Rock University.
