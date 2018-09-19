Derek Wilson has been named director of development and donor relations for Colorado Springs-based Silver Key Senior Services. He previously was southern Colorado donor relations director for The Salvation Army. He also spent 15 years in higher education, including nearly five years as director of extended studies at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in educational leadership, both from Northern Arizona University.
Colorado Springs Movers & Shakers: Derek Wilson
- By: By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
- By The Gazette
- Updated
