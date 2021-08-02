Bobbie Collins has been appointed chief administrative officer and general counsel of Colorado Springs-based Mortgage Solutions Financial, where she will supervise the company's legal affairs, regulatory compliance and human resources. She has been a deputy district attorney in the 4th Judicial District and an attorney specializing in real estate and finance with both Holland & Hart, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and three other law firms in Colorado Springs, Denver and Albuquerque.
Donna D'Amico has been promoted by Nexstar Media to vice president and general manager of its Colorado Springs media operations, which include Fox network affiliate KXRM-TV, CW Network affiliate KXTU-TV and Fox21News.com. She had been director of sales since 2016 and also worked for the stations from 2003-05. She had held sales management posts at KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV in Denver, WOIO-TV/WUAB-TV in Cleveland and KRQE-TV/KASA-TV in Santa Fe, N.M.
Stephanie Cochinos has been hired by Ent Credit Union in Colorado Springs as senior director of market insights & strategy. She founded and served as managing director of 195 Strategy, a marketing consulting company based in New York, and was a marketing executive with MetLife, TIAA and professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal, all in New York.
Cliff Cage has returned to Cumulus Media-owned 98.9 Magic FM/KKMG-FM in Colorado Springs as its night on-air host, a post he also held from 2010-19. He had been director of promotions for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
Megan Harmon, president and chief operating officer of Eastern Colorado Bank's Colorado Springs branch, has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the Colorado Banking Board.
Kevin Guttman, a reverse mortgage specialist for C2 Reverse Mortgage in Colorado Springs, has received the certified reverse mortgage professional designation from the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association.