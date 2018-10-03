Aly Ladd and Jessica Spillman have joined Vladimir Jones, a Colorado Springs-based advertising and marketing agency, as media coordinators. Ladd worked in marketing and public relations for EEI Global and Lambert, Edwards & Associates, of Michigan. She has a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from Grand Valley State University. Spillman worked at Mammoth Digital and has a bachelor’s degree in applied communication and public relations from Dayton University.
