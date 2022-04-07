Kartik Chandrayana has been named chief product officer of Quantum Metric, a Colorado Springs-based software company. He had been vice president of product management at Salesforce and CEO and founder of Twin Prime, a company acquired by SalesForce in 2016. He will be based in San Francisco.
Brian McCormick has joined The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs as vice president of human resources. He had been director of human resources, hospitality and real estate for Kohler Co. and was regional director of human resources operations for Hyatt Hotels Americas region. He also worked for Vail Resorts.
Cheryl Wicks has been promoted by Mosaic to associate vice president of government relations, based in Colorado Springs. Omaha, Neb.-based Mosaic provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She joined the nonprofit in 2003 as a direct support professional in western Colorado and was promoted to program manager, community relations manager and executive director of Mosaic's Colorado Springs operations.
Dontae Bryant and Viviana Garcia have joined Friends of the Children in Colorado Springs as professional mentors. Bryant had been an assistant basketball coach in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming and was youth services coordinator for an Oregon nonprofit. Garcia had worked in early childhood development and education.
Sam Minetti has joined Ent Credit Union as manager of marketing communications and creative services. She had been a content strategist and art director for Design Rangers, a Colorado Springs marketing strategy and design studio.