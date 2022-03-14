Vish Paradkar and Todd Woodward have joined Colorado College as vice presidents. Paradkar also is the college’s chief information officer, a title he also held previously at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. This marks his return to Colorado College; before Wentworth, he had been associate vice president of information technology at CC for eight years. He also spent 12½ years as an executive at Verizon. Woodward is the college’s vice president for strategic communications and marketing. He had been vice president of global communications for Herman Miller Group and held marketing executive roles with the insurance brokerage Gallagher, Amway, the University of Notre Dame and Weber Shandwick.
Jordan Ayers has been promoted to equity, diversity and inclusion strategy and development partner at Ent Credit Union. He had been emerging development leader. Ayers previously was a branch manager and assistant vice president at Bank of Texas and has worked for Fidelity Investments, The Solomon Group and Wachovia Securities, all in Texas, and T. Rowe Price in Colorado Springs.
Ryan Kaufman has been promoted to program director at AM 740 KVOR in Colorado Springs by station owner Cumulus Media. He had been a producer for KVOR and another Cumulus station in Colorado Springs, XTRA Sports 1300 KCSF-AM, where he continues as program director.
Jessie Martinez was named to the board of directors of The Resource Exchange’s board of directors. Martinez is an audit manager at the Colorado Springs office of BKD, a national accounting and advisory firm in the Colorado Springs office, providing audit services for a variety of government and nonprofit clients.
