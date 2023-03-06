Dr. Rebecca Berghorst has been hired as medical director of the Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. Berghorst is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and an associate professor in the psychiatry department at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Previously, she served as medical director of behavioral health for UCHealth’s southern region. Berghorst holds a doctor of medicine from Oceania University School of Medicine.

Erin Maruzzella has been named executive director for the Innovations in Aging Collaborative. She will oversee creation and implementation of IIAC’s upcoming Age Friendly 2.0 strategy. She has an executive MBA in health administration from the University of Colorado Denver and is a geriatric health care expert.

Sparks Willson PC, a Colorado Springs business law firm, announced that Jessica L. Kyle has joined the firm’s executive committee as COO. Kyle has been with the firm since 2015; her practice focuses on commercial and civil litigation and employment law.

Chelsea Gondeck has been named executive director of the Greater Downtown Colorado Springs Business Improvement District’; she also serves as director of planning and mobility for the Downtown Partnership.

Gondeck has a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and a master’s in political science from the University of Colorado Denver.

Patrick Barrett has joined Infinity Systems Engineering as vice president of business development. He previously served for two years as CEO of the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation; before that, he spent 23 years with Lockheed Martin.

He will lead a team responsible for strategy development, opportunity identification, capture management, proposals and customer outreach.