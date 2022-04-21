Donna Carlson will join the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. May 16 as vice president of membership. She serves as executive director of the Estes Park Chamber of Commerce and is founder of 360 Life Strategies, a Monument leadership development firm. She also worked with the Center for Creative Leadership and Compassion International.
Kirsten Texler, James Griffin, Javier Frias and Lucy Linse have joined the Colorado Springs accounting firm BiggsKofford. Texler is director of marketing and communications and has spent more than 20 years in communications, marketing and public relations, including as owner of Key Link Communications. Griffin is a senior audit associate. Frias is a virtual outsourced accounting specialist. Linse is an audit associate, working mostly with nonprofits.
Robert "Bob" Book, Timothy "Tim" Mason and Bryan Ladrow have joined Springs Wealth Group of Ameriprise Financial as financial consultants. They had worked for Securian Financial Services, collectively managing nearly $550 million in client assets.
Retired Air Force Gen. John Hyten, Jeff Ashby, Roy Azevedo, Pascale Ehrenfreund and Kam Ghaffarian all have joined the board of directors of the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs. Hyten was vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Ashby is a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut. Azevedo is president of Raytheon Intelligence and Space. Ehrenfreund is president of the International Space University. Ghaffarian is executive chairman of Axiom Space.
Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, has won the Amy McDowell Service to Small Business Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Denver District Office. McDowell was a longtime employee of the office.
David Surofccheck of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Karl Schwinck and Herman Tiemens of Wells Fargo Advisors, Bryan Lieungh and Kevin Devolve of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Benjamin Harvey of Summation Wealth Group of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Randy Halfpop of Raymond James Financial Services and Ross Haycock of Summit Wealth Group, all of Colorado Springs, were named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022. The award is based on client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria.
Ashton Radcliffe, practice manager of Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, was named national practice manager of the year by the Association for Dermatology Administrators and Managers.