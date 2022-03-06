Robyn Sedgwick has been hired by WayFM as general manager of its Colorado and Kansas operations, including Colorado Springs and Denver. She had been general manager for three years of classical format KCME-FM and its Jazz 93.5 affiliate, both in Colorado Springs. She also was general manager of Christian-format KTLF, KTPL and The Legacy network for five years, also in Colorado Springs. WayFM, part of Way Media, reaches nearly 100 communities on FM signals in 26 states.
Dr. Susan Mikaelian has joined Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, launching a women's intimate wellness practice in functional and cosmetic gynecology. She owned and operated two fitness and personal training studios in Colorado Springs for three years and was an obstetrician and gynecologist at a medical practice in Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for three years.