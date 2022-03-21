Lisa Barbato has been promoted to system planning and projects officer of Colorado Springs Utilities. She was general manager of energy supply and has been with Utilities for 24 years, joining the city-owned operation as a water and wastewater infrastructure project engineer, becoming wastewater resources manager in 2010 and promoted to general manager of the Distribution, Collection and Treatment Department in 2017.
Brenda Lammers and Norman Alvis have joined Altus Wealth Group in Colorado Springs as senior vice presidents and financial advisers. Lammers has held accounting positions with Ernst & Young, Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. and U.S. Bank Wealth Management, where she spent the past 10 years. Alvis was a portfolio manager for 14 years with U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. He was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team in cycling in 1988 and spent 12 years on the U.S. Cycling Team.
Laura McKernan has joined the Pikes Peak Justice and Pro Bono Center in Colorado Springs as executive director. She was a law professor at two universities in Honduras and was a law clerk for the Honduran Supreme Court.
