Baharak “Becky” Soltanian has joined the Sanborn Map Co. in Colorado Springs as vice president of research and development. She will be responsible for developing new processes, products and applications based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and edge computing. She had been principal data scientist for artificial intelligence and machine learning for Here Technologies in Santa Clara, Calif.
Brittany Shepard has joined the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club as clinical historian in its Strata Integrated Wellness and Spa. She will work with patients to determine their health and wellness goals and will conduct a comprehensive review of past medical history. She worked as assistant to the head coach of gymnastics at University of Florida and as a personal trainer for Equinox Fitness in Miami.
Joe DesJardin, director of entitlements for ProTerra Properties in Monument, has been elected to the board of directors of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.
Karl Schwinck, managing director-investments for Wells Fargo Advisors in Colorado Springs, has been designated a member of the company's premier advisers program, which is based on education, business production and length of service with Wells Fargo.