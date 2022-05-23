Stella Hodgkins has joined El Pomar Foundation as senior vice president of opportunity and outreach. Shelby Pauka has been hired by the foundation as regional partnerships program manager and Paula Nickodemus has been hired as staff accountant. Hodgkins will oversee the foundation’s Elevating Leadership Development program; she was corporate citizenship manager at GE Johnson Construction. Pauka was an El Pomar intern in 2107 and was a fellow from 2019 to 2021. She spent the past year as program coordinator for family support services in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming at Operation Homefront. Nickodemus had been a staff accountant at Bethesda Associates and has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance and bookkeeping.
Amanda Bandfield has joined the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging as ombudsman. She has worked for Adult Protective Services in both El Paso and Teller counties, the El Paso County Department of Human Services and Goodwill of Colorado.
Sara Podczervinski has joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, as a nurse practitioner. Pediatric hospitalist and Karin Sampaio joined the hospital as a physician assistant. Podczervinski was a family nurse practitioner at Urgent CareX and a postpartum registered nurse at St. Francis Medical Center, both in Colorado Springs. Sampaio was a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman
Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman