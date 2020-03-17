Mountain Chalet 2

ABOVE: James Smith opens the door Monday for the first customers, many of whom waited in the rain, at Mountain Chalet’s new location at 15 N. Nevada Ave. Smith and his wife Elaine, who bought the store in 2015, moved it from North Tejon Street where it had operated for 51 years.

LEFT: The new store next door to CityROCK Climbing Center has a more open floor plan and provides customers with free parking in a lot adjacent to the store.

Mountain Chalet opens in new store

 photos by JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

As small businesses around the state are scrambling to find ways to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak, one local gear shop is going the extra mile.

Though the storefront will be officially closed through March 31, Mountain Chalet, in Colorado Springs, is offering patrons a “private shopping” experience. Simply set up an appointment via email (info@mtnchalet.com) and they’ll find a time that’s convenient for you. According to them, there’s “no item too small.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Mountain Chalet will also be keeping their gear rental operation running. Simply use their website to reserve what you need and they’ll coordinate a pick-up and drop-off time with you. This is a great way to get outside and try something new in a time when everything else seems to be canceled. The ski shop will also be operating in a similar fashion.

Now is also a great time to support local small business by shopping at their online stores. The Mountain Chalet website has a section called “The Attic” that features discounted gear. A big addition of sale items is said to be coming up on March 27.

It’s still possible to be active during the COVID-19 outbreak. Practice all official recommendations and get creative with how you keep moving.

