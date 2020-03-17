As small businesses around the state are scrambling to find ways to stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak, one local gear shop is going the extra mile.

Though the storefront will be officially closed through March 31, Mountain Chalet, in Colorado Springs, is offering patrons a “private shopping” experience. Simply set up an appointment via email (info@mtnchalet.com) and they’ll find a time that’s convenient for you. According to them, there’s “no item too small.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Mountain Chalet will also be keeping their gear rental operation running. Simply use their website to reserve what you need and they’ll coordinate a pick-up and drop-off time with you. This is a great way to get outside and try something new in a time when everything else seems to be canceled. The ski shop will also be operating in a similar fashion.

Now is also a great time to support local small business by shopping at their online stores. The Mountain Chalet website has a section called “The Attic” that features discounted gear. A big addition of sale items is said to be coming up on March 27.

It’s still possible to be active during the COVID-19 outbreak. Practice all official recommendations and get creative with how you keep moving.