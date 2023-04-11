The average American tosses around 81 pounds of clothes each year.

As a result, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that in America alone, 11.3 million tons of textile waste — 85% of all textiles — end up in landfills yearly.

But a Colorado Springs woman is trying to reduce that number in the maternity market — without sacrificing style. Gabrielle Salgado founded Bump in Bloom (www.bumpinbloomllc.com) in 2021. The online storefront allows pregnant women to rent maternity clothing for up to three months.

“You want to feel confident without creating more and more textiles in the landfill,” Salgado said. “There are just so many reasons to rent and it really just makes sense for a lot of women.”

What can you rent? Everything from jeans to swimsuits to gowns, Salgado said. Customers can choose from three boxes: a month-to-month box with four items, a three-month box with 10 items and a special- occasion box for a big event.

“If you have two pregnancies, let’s say, which is the standard in America, you might get pregnant in the summer and need swimsuits, tank tops, shorts and dresses,” she said. “But then with your second pregnancy, if you get pregnant in the winter, then you need a coat.”

Once the time comes to return the clothes, renters are sent a shipping label, so all they need to do is wash, pack and drop the box off at the post office.

“It’s a really simple process,” she said. “That’s something we really pride ourselves (on) is that it’s easy, because when you’re pregnant, you don’t need another thing to add.”

The most popular item among pregnant women is pants, Salgado said, which usually have a limited selection in brick-and-mortar stores.

“What we see most of the time is people are so anxious to find a pair of jeans that just fit right,” she said. “It’s so hard to find that when you’re pregnant. But through our service, more and more women are finding that perfect pair of jeans because they have a broader selection than if they went in a store.”

The rental system is also a way to combat textile waste, especially for clothes that are designed to be worn temporarily.

“We really need to be more conscious consumers,” she said. “By renting maternity clothes, since you only need them for a short amount of time, it is reducing the textile waste within America without making pregnant women feel frumpy or ugly, because you’re going through a massive bodily change.”

In fact, the items available for rent from Bump in Bloom are either donated or bought second hand, Salgado said.

“We really want to decrease the demand for production of new textiles,” she said. “If we were to buy them brand new, then it would go against our values as a business.”

Bump in Bloom offers a wide range of sizes, from petite XS to tall 3XL. As Salgado looks to the future of the business, she hopes to expand its size selection even more.

“Our plans for the future are more so just expanding our inventory to have a broader selection within each size,” she said.

“We do go up to size 3XL, but because maternity clothes in that size are harder to come by, we’re just trying to expand the selection within those sizes.”

Business for Salgado really picked up after reaching other moms on TikTok. So far, the most viral videos of the Bump in Bloom account have garnered over 7.2 million views, and the business has 21,500 followers.

“When we launched the business, it was a slow start orders wise, but on social media, we gained so much traction,” she said. “The vast majority of people think that it’s a brilliant idea.”

Many older moms admire the concept, Salgado said.

“We get a lot from older women who say, ‘I wish this was around when I had kids, because this is genius,’” Salgado said.

But the primary goal of her social media presence, Salgado said, is to educate others about the impact of textile consumption.

“We really try to focus on education, but also just letting people know that this is a reality and this is a service that’s out there,” she said. “Just informing people that this is a crisis of textile waste in America.”