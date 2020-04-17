Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series profiling small businesses in the Pikes Peak region.
Some of the items at Affordable Medical Supply in Colorado Springs have been in high demand, to say the least.
The face masks were the first to go. Those and the gowns.
“All of that inventory got swallowed up very quickly,” says owner Gregg Fries.
Other items, such as thermometers, were slower to go, but have also sold out amid consumer concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
Which is not to say that Affordable Medical Supply, which sells supplies to medical practices such as doctors’ offices, dental offices and surgical centers, as well as to the general public, was caught flat-footed. As reports of the spread of the novel coronavirus in China emerged in late December, “we sort of anticipated” the needs that would be coming here in the U.S. and Colorado, says Kelly Fries, Gregg’s daughter and the store manager. But, she says, “As much as we tried to stock up on the items that we knew would be important, it just wasn’t enough.”
Vendors have just not been able to keep up with demand, Gregg says. But he anticipates the pipeline opening in the next week or two. Meanwhile, the store has been able to keep some critical goods in supply, such as gloves and sanitizing wipes; any personal protective equipment, though, goes to health care workers first. For its retail customers, the store has shifted to curbside service — a step taken to protect the health of employees and customers, many of whom are elderly, Gregg says.
“These are very interesting times,” he says.
Affordable Medical Supply was born when Gregg bought an existing business, Colorado Springs Surgical Supply, in 1984. It was an area he had some experience in, having worked for American Hospital Supply in Chicago. In starting Affordable Medical Supply, he took what had been a one-man operation and added employees as he worked to expand the customer base. The store has moved a couple of times, from its original location on Corona Street to Juanita Street and then, about 20 years ago, to its location on Circle Drive.
“Our current location has been really, really good. “It’s very central, very easy to get to,” Gregg says. Though the store had an unwelcome visitor last year, when a customer at the next-door Dollar Tree store accidentally plowed his truck into the warehouse part of Affordable Medical Supply; luckily, Gregg says, no one was hurt, but he did lose “a good portion of inventory.”
With each move, Gregg put more emphasis on expanding the retail side of the business. “We started to get the word out as far as us being an outlet to buy wound care items, orthopedic items, that kind of thing.” The business also offers rentals of medical equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs and electric, hospital-style home-care beds.
That shift to retail has become even more critical among consolidation in the health care industry.
“A lot of doctors have chosen to integrate with like UCHealth and DaVita,” Kelly says, “and so unfortunately when that happens, we will tend to lose that account; there are bigger distributors out there that we do have trouble competing with. But some of those bigger distributors don’t take on some of the smaller docs, so we’ve sort of found our niche there” — the smaller practices, she says, “that really appreciate the one-on-one service that we can give.”
The tattoo industry has also provided a growth area. “We sell tattoo supplies to the local tattoo shops here in town, and we’ve done very well with that customer base as well,” Kelly says — although those sales have stopped for now due to the governor’s order shutting down nonessential businesses, including tattoo shops.
The store employs 12. Kelly has worked at Affordable Medical Supply for about 30 years, starting with after-school hours while in high school and working her way up to manager. Her dad, she says, remains “100% involved” in the business. Gregg, for his part, says he’s semiretired, but has no plans to take that next step.
“I don’t know what I would do if I retired,” he says. “It’s a new experience every day and we’re able to help our customers in many ways, so I look forward to that for many years to come.”