Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.