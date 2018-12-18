A local limo service is ratcheting up a notch that family tradition of nighttime drives to see holiday lights.
Premium Rides of Colorado Springs offers a Christmas Lights Tour that winds through the Broadmoor and Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhoods and along Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs, where holiday lights displays are extravagant.
Andrew and Corrie Cain, who started the Pikes Peak region limo service in December 2017, found the holiday lights tour package was a fast favorite.
“It’s a great way to make a memory,” Andrew Cain said.
They charge $200 for a 2½-hour limo tour for up to eight people, the maximum passenger occupancy.
“We got our permits last year on Dec. 5, and immediately the Christmas light tour was huge,” said Cain, who drives the Lincoln Town Car stretch limo and has been a driver for UberBLACK and UberSELECT rides in new, high-priced vehicles.
Customers seem to prefer the comfortable, spacious ride of a classic limousine to newer vehicles, he said. A partition between the driver and passenger compartment lends privacy.
Bookings for the lights tour have been steady, even double-booked some nights, he said. Limited dates are available before and after Christmas.
“It’s been a real hit,” Cain said. “People get a group together, or it could be a family or a date night. We’ll pick them up at one spot and drive all through the Broadmoor (area) and see the mansions all lit up. We’ll play Christmas music such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin or Mariah Carey. Or you can connect your own device and play what you want.”
Clients often bring champagne or eggnog to enjoy along the way. Premium Rides will supply the ice.
The limo service operates year-round, offering trips to the Denver or Colorado Springs airports, sightseeing tours through local hotspots including Garden of the Gods and Manitou Springs, and it books weddings and special events. Rates start at $99 per hour, or $89 per hour for four hours or more.
“Other limo companies are not willing to do trips under two hours. We’re open to trying to customize for whatever the customer wants,” Cain said.
To book, call 424-0133 or send a message through the Premium Rides Facebook page.