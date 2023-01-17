The Colorado Springs Leadership Institute is welcoming in the new.

The nonprofit, an organization meant to help established community leaders grow and learn, launched its rebranding effort last month to better reflect the institute and its evolution over its 26-year history.

The Colorado Springs Leadership Institute (CSLI) was established in 1996 to enhance the community by building better leaders and has more than 350 alumni who have graduated from the program.

Each year CSLI offers 16 existing community leaders the chance to participate in a weeklong immersive leadership training where class members come to better understand their own leadership style, share ideas with other participants and build relationships in a collaborative setting.

“It's a unique program,” Lauren Hug, CSLI’s interim executive director, said. “There really isn’t anything like it.”

In order to show the unique nature of the group, the nonprofit’s board of directors revamped the organization’s branding and logo to capture the essence and mission of the organization.

“The way ... we are evolving as an organization is reflective of our environment in our world,” Mina Liebert, the organization’s board chair, said. “... Leadership shows up in many forms and we are always wanting to build a strong alumni network that is reflective of leadership.”

The organization's new logo includes a feature many Coloradans are familiar with — cairns. A cairn, or a stacked pile of rocks on hillsides used to mark a trail, is the thrust of CSLI’s new branding.

“The main mark represents a stone cairn, a classic symbol of guidance and navigation,” the organization's Facebook page said. “With the rigorous learning and teaching experienced during a CSLI course, this serves as an apt symbol for the brand.”

The stones in the logo number 16, the same as the number of participants in the program. Each stone is placed in an intentional position to represent the purposefulness of the program and its participants, the post said.

“As a member ... I really was blown away by how much thought went into this brand development,” Hug said, “and how well it reflects what we're aiming for.”

CSLI’s 2023 class will commence in April with community members such as El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation Cecelia Harry and President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council - The Hispanic Chamber Joe Aldaz, among others.

“Those personal connections and the commitment to community-minded work is what makes me excited about CSLI,” Hug said.