F/List, an Austrian manufacturer of high-end aircraft interiors, will open a manufacturing plant in southern Colorado Springs by November that will be its U.S. headquarters, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC said Thursday.
The 10,500-square-foot plant initially will employ 20 people and grow to 75 within five years, including 15 employees who will run the company’s U.S. headquarters when it is formally established within two or three years. F/List also plans to spend $2 million during the next few months remodeling and installing equipment in the plant at 2340 Executive Circle southeast of Instate 25 and South Circle Drive.
“We chose Colorado Springs as the location for the headquarters of our U.S. subsidiary due to our proximity to our customers,” said Michael Gross, chief financial officer of F/List. He credited the chamber, which worked with the company for three years, for its help and support in finding “the perfect location for our expansion efforts in the United States.”
The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved state income tax credits in January totaling $706,267 to be paid over the next eight years to attract F/List to Colorado Springs, which it called Project Aviate. The credits are equal to 50 percent of the company’s Social Security payroll tax payments, based on an average annual wage of $48,317.
The company makes cabinets, avionic panels, partitions for cockpits, aft lavatory and baggage bulkhead, hard flooring and other components used in interiors of corporate jets made by Bombardier, Embraer and Pilatus.