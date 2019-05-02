The Colorado Springs area labor force has expanded faster in the past two years than any other time since the mid-1990s, according to revised data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The number of available workers increased by more than 23,000, or 7%, in 2017-18, the fastest two-year growth since the labor market expanded at a 9.3% rate in 1995-96, recently released data from the agency shows. Nearly 93% of the new workers found jobs, so the area's annual average unemployment rate edged up from 3.7% in 2016 to 3.9% last year.
"Many people believe a very low unemployment rate is a sign of a healthy economy, but businesses have trouble expanding when they can't find workers to hire," said Tom Binnings, senior partner of Summit Economics LLC, a Colorado Springs economic research and consulting firm. "Getting back to a (nearly) 4% unemployment rate (from 3.1% in 2017) is indicative of a healthy economy with an expanding labor force. To have sustainable employment growth, you must have labor force growth."
Last year was the first time in 10 years that the area's labor force grew faster than employment with the number of available workers expanding by 3.4% and the number employed growing by 2.6%, according to annual averages posted on the agency's website. The last time the area's labor force growth exceeded employment growth was in 2008, when the labor force expanded by 0.8%, while the number employed fell by 0.7%
The federal labor statistics agency revised unemployment, employment and labor force data for recent years, incorporating new population estimates from the Census Bureau. The revisions wiped out about half of last year's record labor force growth of nearly 21,000 reported in monthly numbers that come from a survey of households. As a result, unemployment rates for all but three months of 2018 were revised upward, peaking at 4.4 percent in the final three months of the year.
The area's jobless rate has since declined to 4.1% in March, the most recent data available, down from 4.3% in February and the lowest rate since July. That's because more than 900 people found work in March while the labor force barely grew. The area's unemployment rate is slightly higher than the nation's 3.8% rate and the state's 3.5% rate. Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley had rates of 3.0-3.3%, while Grand Junction and Pueblo had higher rates at 4.3% and 5.2%, respectively.
A separate agency survey of employers showed the area's payroll growth at 5,300 jobs, or 1.7% percent, between March 2018 and March 2019. More than half of those jobs were added in the health care and professional and business services sectors, while the information sector and leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels, restaurants and bars, were the only sectors shedding jobs.