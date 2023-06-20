King Soopers has temporarily closed its store at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. "out of an abundance of caution," a news release states, after recent testing indicated the possible existence of asbestos at the store, which is being remodeled.

King Soopers has hired independent experts to address the issue, the release said. "Additionally," it said, "King Soopers is working in full cooperation with the appropriate state agencies including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment who are aiding in the evaluation and guiding future action."

The store will remain closed "until there is full confidence that all concerns have been addressed," the statement said.

King Soopers operates a dozen stores in the Colorado Springs area. The release pointed shoppers at the South Academy location to stores at 1750 W Uintah St., 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road and 7915 Constitution Ave.

The Gazette