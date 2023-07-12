King Soopers will give free grocery deliveries to customers impacted by the company's temporary closure of its South Academy Boulevard store during an asbestos cleanup process that unraveled when the company found the hazardous material amid a building remodel project.

Starting Wednesday the company will offer free grocery deliveries to "impacted customers" until the store at 2910 South Academy Boulevard reopens "via a digital coupon that will be preloaded to customer's loyalty accounts," a release announced three weeks after the store shutdown.

The update comes a day before Colorado Springs city government representatives and community food organizations' are slated to meet with residents to discuss potential solutions for food-access issues in the city's southeast quadrant.

In an area where residents are already hard-pressed to find fresh food options the closure exacerbates food access, said Jessi Bustamante, director of communications at Food to Power, a nonprofit helping facilitate Thursday's community meeting.

While Bustamante said she would have liked to see the free delivery option sooner she's glad it's available now. Food to Power intends to announce the update at the community meeting where other solutions will be discussed, Bustamante said.

In the meantime, King Soopers will also provide free prescription deliveries to pharmacy patients affected by the temporary store closure. A Kroger (King Soopers' parent company) mobile pharmacy unit set up in the store's parking lot will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a 30-minute break from 1 to 1:30 p.m., the company confirmed in the release.

"King Soopers remains committed to being there for their associates, customers and communities," the release read, adding, "the company has been working to identify solutions that provide impacted community members with access to essential services."

King Soopers also said it plans to make a $5,000 donation to Care and Share, a food bank serving Southern Colorado.

The company said it did not have timeline when the store would reopen but that it would do its "best to shorten the closure" while working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to "identify a cleanup plan to address the recent unexpected discovery of asbestos."

King Soopers encouraged customers affected by the store's closure to visit www.kingsoopers.com to place their free online orders.