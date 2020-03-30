An employee at a Colorado Springs King Soopers location has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, public health officials announced Monday.
“Based on our assessment of the situation, and the fact that this individual worked several days while experiencing symptoms, we felt it was important to make people aware,” Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health medical director, said in a statement.
“While there is no need to panic, we encourage people to monitor for symptoms, and to follow the steps outlined below should they begin to feel ill.”
The employee, who works at the King Soopers at 6930 N. Academy Blvd, last worked at the store on Saturday, according to a statement from the El Paso County Health Department.
The department is alerting those who shopped at the store on March 19, March 21-25 and March 28.
County officials learned of the employee's condition late Sunday, the statement read, and officials began working with the store immediately to discuss sanitation and cleaning procedures.
The grocery store has been "diligently following all disinfecting guidelines from local, state and federal public health agencies, and has been regularly disinfecting and cleaning," El Paso County Public Health said in the statement.
Health officials are urging those who develop symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, cough and shortness of breath, to self-isolate and stay home. If medical advice is needed, call a health provider or nurse line before going to urgent care or an emergency room to limit the spread of the disease.