An employee at a Colorado Springs King Soopers has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the company did not release any additional information about the employee at the King Soopers located off West Uintah Street. Gazette news partner KKTV has inquired about the dates the employee last worked and whether they were exhibiting any symptoms.
Previously, when employees have tested positive, King Soopers has disinfected the store in question following local, state and federal public health agencies.
King Soopers has had two coronavirus-related deaths at one Denver store, according to a grocery union.
The store is located at the intersection with 19th Street and Uintah Street in the Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs.
