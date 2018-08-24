Colorado Springs consumers kept in June, just as they had in May, at the fastest rate in 13 months, helped by vehicle sales after a major hailstorm and the Senior Open golf tournament.
Sales tax collections for July, based on transactions in June, rose 6.34 percent from a year earlier to $16.1 million, the second-highest monthly total in the city’s history. The gain was slightly faster than the 6.26 percent increase reported in June and was the biggest percentage gain since a 10.6 percent jump in June 2017. Collections this year were up 5.5 percent from the same period last year, reaching nearly $81 million.
“This reflects real economic growth beyond just inflation and population growth,” said Tom Binnings, a senior partner in Summit Economics, a local economic research and consulting firm. “We are seeing the impact of good economic growth that is getting national recognition as a significant driver of the state’s economy.”
More than half of the July increase came from a 14.4 percent rise in collections by auto dealers, a 34.3 percent surge in collections on business services and a 6.4 percent increase in collections from restaurants. Vehicles sales accelerated after a June 13 hailstorm generated $169 million in damage to vehicles and houses.
The 2 percent tax generates more than half of the city’s revenue used for public safety, parks and other basic services, and economists consider sales tax numbers a key barometer of the economy.
Other report highlights:
• Collections from the city’s tax on hotel rooms and rental cars rose 8.2 percent to a record $892,741, the third consecutive monthly increase. Collections from the so-called tourism tax this year were up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, to $3.15 million.
• Receipts from the city’s use tax — paid on equipment and machinery bought outside the Springs — fell 22.6 percent from July 2017 to $823,979, the biggest drop since September. Use tax collections this year were up 1.9 percent from the same period last year to $4.64 million.
• Revenue from the city’s road repair sales tax in July was up 4.1 percent from July 2017 to $5.26 million, and this year it’s up 5.3 percent to $26.5 million.
• Overall sales and use tax rose 4.4 percent to nearly $17 million and increased 5.3 percent this year to $85.6 million.
• Collections from special taxes for public safety and trails, open space and parks in July were up 4.4 percent from July 2017 to $4.24 million and this year were up 5.3 percent to $2.14 million.