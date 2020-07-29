The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate moved higher in June as more people returned to the job market than could find work, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The rate increased to 10.2% from 9.9% in May as more than 14,000 people returned to the area’s job market, with about 2,500 of those failing to find jobs. The labor force increases came after many businesses reopened as state officials relaxed restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While the labor force set a record in June, slightly less than half of those who lost jobs during the pandemic have returned to work.
“This is probably going to get worse in the next six months because El Paso County is one of several counties where variances may be pulled due to rising numbers of (COVID-19) cases,” said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. State officials are deciding whether to withdraw the variances from state health rules, which could force some businesses and tourist attractions to close.
The unemployment rate comes from a survey of households. A separate survey of businesses showed payrolls expanded by 7,700 in June from May. More than two-thirds of those gains came from hotels and restaurants. Most of the rest came from retailers and the professional and business services, which includes many defense contractors; retail and professional and business services were the only major sectors with more employees than a year ago.
The hotel and restaurant industries, meanwhile, still have a long way to go before recovering all of the jobs lost during the pandemic — employment in the sector was still down 11,500 in June from a year earlier. Other services (which includes call centers), government and financial services also were down more than 1,000 employees from a year ago.
Jobless rates increased in all seven Colorado metro areas between in June, with Fort Collins the lowest at 9.1% and Denver the highest at 10.9%. Colorado’s unemployment rate rose to 10.5% in June from 10.2% in May. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 11.1% in June from 13.3% in May. The federal agency will release July unemployment rates for Colorado and other states Aug. 21 and for Colorado Springs and other metro areas Sept. 2.