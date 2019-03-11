The Colorado Springs job market is expected to soften in the second quarter to its lowest level for the three-month period since 2016, according to a survey by staffing giant ManpowerGroup.
The net employment outlook — the difference between the percentage of employers hiring and those planning reductions — is forecast to fall to 21 percent in the April-to-June quarter, with 26 percent anticipating staff expansion and 5 percent expecting cuts. That’s down from the 26 percent forecast in the second quarter of 2018 and 34 percent forecast for the second quarter of 2017. The first-quarter outlook was 16 percent.
The survey found good job prospects in all industries but leisure and hospitality, which it said will be flat compared with the first quarter.
Manpower released the results the same day that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that job growth in the Colorado Springs area last year slowed to a five-year low of 2.2 percent.
The outlook for the Springs was stronger than the national average of 19 percent but well behind the state at 27 percent and the Denver area at 34 percent, which ranked as the nation’s second-strongest job market after Greensboro, N.C. Colorado Springs ranked in the middle of the pack among the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, tied for 46th with Harrisburg, Pa., and Tampa, Fla.
