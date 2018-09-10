The Colorado Springs job market is expected to soon slow to its weakest hiring outlook in nearly two years, a survey by staffing giant ManpowerGroup says.
The net employment outlook — the difference between the percentage of employers hiring and those planning cuts — is forecast to drop to 13 percent in this year’s final quarter, as 21 percent expect hires and 8 percent anticipate job cuts. That’s down from 30 percent in this quarter and 18 percent in 2017’s fourth quarter. And it’s the lowest since the 12 percent outlook for the first quarter of 2017.
“Given all the turbulence created by trade policy and growing concern about the national economy, it doesn’t surprise me that we are seeing more volatility in these numbers,” said Tom Binnings, a senior partner in Summit Economics, a local research and consulting firm. “I wouldn’t draw any conclusions from that yet, but I would keep an eye on it.”
Only three months after ranking among the best job markets in Manpower’s survey — tied for fifth with three other cities — the Springs fell to a tie for 82nd place with Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; and Kansas City, Mo., among the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas. Charlotte, N.C., had the best employment outlook at 31 percent, while Memphis, Tenn., and Rochester, N.Y., tied for the worst at 6 percent.
The survey results come as the local unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent, a nearly two-year high, amid booming growth of the city’s labor force, which has added nearly 11,000 people since December.
Manpower found that cuts are planned in construction, transportation and utilities, while more hiring is expected in manufacturing, information, professional and business services, education and health care, leisure and hospitality, other services and government. No changes were expected in finance and wholesale and retail trade.
Other report details :
• The local outlook is weaker than the Denver area and statewide outlooks. Denver’s 18 percent outlook was down from 25 percent in this quarter but up from 11 percent in 2017’s fourth quarter. Colorado’s 15 percent was down from 28 percent this quarter and unchanged from a year earlier.
• The nationwide outlook was 17 percent, with 22 percent of employers anticipating hires and 5 percent expecting cuts. When adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, the outlook was 19 percent, up from 18 percent in the third quarter and 17 percent in fourth quarter of 2017.
Manpower Group surveyed more than 11,500 employers nationally; it doesn’t disclose how many participated.
