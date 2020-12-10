Just three months after hiring plans by Colorado Springs recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the local job market has deteriorated to one of the worst in the nation, with the most pessimistic hiring outlook in nine years, according to a survey.
The net employment outlook for Colorado Springs — the difference between the percentage of employers planning to hire more staff and those expecting cuts — fell to just 3% for the first quarter, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2011, according to a nationwide survey released this week by ManpowerGroup. The Springs first-quarter forecast is the fourth worst in the nation, ahead of just Las Vegas, Bakersfield, Calif., and Louisville, Ky., and tied with Fresno, Calif.
The gloomy outlook comes from a survey conducted in October, while local COVID-19 case counts were growing but before state officials imposed more restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of pandemic. Colorado Springs and all other urban Colorado counties are in the second-highest level of restrictions, which closes indoor service at bars and restaurants and prohibits most indoor meetings.
Manpower's survey found 15% of local employers plan to hire more people during the January-to-March period, but 12% expect to reduce staff. The remaining 73% don't plan any staffing changes. That outlook is down from a 17% outlook during the current quarter, which matched pre-pandemic hiring outlooks, and from 9% during both the first and second quarters. Colorado Springs was tied with Las Vegas in the second quarter for the nation's worst hiring outlook.
Manpower said local employers in the retail and wholesale sector plan cuts, while manufacturing and professional and business services expect to hire more staff. All other sectors plan no changes.
The outlooks in the Denver area and statewide were more optimistic, with 15% in Denver and 12% statewide. In both cases, the percentage of employers planning hiring was slightly higher than Colorado Springs. while the cuts are much lower than the local survey results. Neither Denver's nor the state's outlook was as optimistic, however, as the rest of the nation, where the outlook is 15%, or 17% after seasonal adjustments.
The nationwide outlook is the best since the second quarter with the leisure and hospitality sector and the transportation and utilities sector reporting the strongest outlooks. However, employers are becoming less optimistic about a quick recovery from the pandemic — just 23% of the more than 6,700 employers surveyed expect a return to pre-pandemic hiring levels by April, down from a third during the last survey in July.
"As we continue to navigate the changing tides of the labor market in response to the pandemic, it is encouraging to see workforce participation continue to move in a positive direction," said Beck Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America. "Though we have much work to do to reach pre-pandemic numbers, we continue to see green shoots across industries."