Veterans and transitioning military looking for a job may not have to look any further after a job fair this week in Colorado Springs.

Job seekers with military experience can be connected with local and national companies at the Colorado Springs Veterans Job Fair on Thursday. Around 70 employers will be available to meet veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Featured employers include USAA, CoreCivic, PepsiCo, Love's and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. A complete list can be found at the RecruitMilitary website, https://success.recruitmilitary.com/jobs, with listings in a diverse set of fields including government, cybersecurity, project management and transportation.

Research shows that employers overwhelmingly value the skillset offered by veterans to the civilian workforce, with 94% of employers saying veteran workers are appealing to their organization, according to a study from USAA and SHRM Foundation.

According to a majority of HR professionals in the report, veterans have the technical expertise and educational background to be considered for many positions, as well as skills like leadership, discipline and teamwork that make them desirable candidates.

The skillset and mission-first mindset may be reflected in veteran unemployment rates, which continue to fall after a spike during the height of the pandemic. As of June, the veteran unemployment rate was 2.7%, down from 4.7% a year earlier in June 2021, according to the Department of Labor. Veteran unemployment rates are also lower than the national average of 3.6%.

The Colorado Springs Veterans Job Fair is free and available to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. Online registration is required in advance and attendees are encouraged to create a RecruitMilitary profile with their information and resume. Candidates will receive a virtual QR code that they can use to share their information with potential employers. Attendees are asked not to bring a paper resume.

More information and resources are available on the RecruitMilitary website.