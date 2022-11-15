The Pikes Peak Workforce Center, a job center for El Paso and Teller counties, is hosting a Community & Veterans Job Fair on Thursday at the Colorado Springs Event Center.
While open to the general public, the job fair will focus on transitioning military service members, National Guard and reserve members as well as veterans and their spouses by providing an opportunity for civilian and military job seekers to meet with scores of employers in one place, a news release said.
"These hiring managers and employers are ready to meet with job seekers – and all of them are actively hiring and have open positions," Becca Tonn, communications manager at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, said in the release. "We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find new jobs or jump-start their careers.”
The fair will feature 175 employers from a variety of industries including construction, education and cybersecurity, among others, the release said.
The event begins at 10 a.m. for veterans, transitioning military and their spouses and will open to the rest of the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
For more information visit https://ppwfc.org/usaa-job-fair/ and create an account in the state jobs database, ConnectingColorado.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé.