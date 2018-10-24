The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host its Community & Veterans Job Fair featuring more than 190 employers Oct. 24 at the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd.
The job fair opens at 10 a.m. for veterans, those leaving the military and their spouses and family and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Employers from the construction, customer service, cybersecurity, defense contracting, transportation, education, finance, food service, government, health care, hospitality, information technology, law enforcement and manufacturing are scheduled to attend.
Those seeking work are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumé and can preregister by creating an account or accessing an existing account at connectingcolorado.com. A complete list of employers is available at ppwfc.org/job-fairs-in-el-paso-and-teller-counties/.