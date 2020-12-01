Colorado Springs information technology provider Xtivia has acquired a Virginia-based IT company to broaden its product line, Xtivia’s third acquisition since 2014.
The Nov. 16 deal with RightStar, based in Tysons Corner, Va., gives Xtivia access to Atlassian, Aha! and BMC product information technology service management lines and extends its reach into the government and defense markets, Xtivia CEO Dennis Robinson said. The deal is expected to add 45 employees and up to $8 million in annual revenue to Xtivia’s 300 employees and $50 million in annual revenue, he said. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The addition of RightStar expands on Xtivia’s already diverse offering in IT managed services,” Robinson said in a news release. The deal “allows us to continue working toward our mission of delivering exception software solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives while expanding into providing more software and service options, especially those in the government sector.”
IT ExchangeNet, a Cleveland-based company specializing in information technology services mergers and acquisitions, helped make the purchase happen, Robinson said.
Xtivia bought Reston, Va.-based enterprise resource planning and financial management software provider Pleasant Valley Business Solutions in 2018 and St. Louis-based customer relationship management and business intelligence provider Strategic Sales Systems in 2014.
Robinson said Xtivia will spend the next year focusing on integrating RightStar into its operations and then might consider additional deals. He said the company hopes to grow to $100 million in revenue within five years despite a slowdown earlier this year related to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit some of its customers hard, especially in the hospitality and retail industries. Sales have since recovered, he said.
Besides its Colorado Springs headquarters, Xtivia, which is owned by Israeli information technology company Matrix, has offices in India, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia.
