When Entegris went shopping for a site to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., the company’s leaders say Colorado Springs’ workforce development efforts and employee talent helped them pick the Pikes Peak region.

Leaders from around the city and state gathered at the U.S. Olympic Museum on Tuesday for the announcement of Entegris’ plans to spend $600 million to build what it calls "a manufacturing center of excellence" on the Colorado Springs' northwest side and add 600 jobs over the next several years.

“We have great experience with the quality of the workforce here,” Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy said in an interview before the gathering, “and we wanted to ... capitalize on that. The city of Colorado Springs is growing very rapidly, which is good for a company like us, which is also growing very rapidly ... The quality of the workforce is really, really good.”

Entegris and Colorado Springs’ growth didn’t develop independent of one another. Entegris has maintained a presence in the city for the past 30 years.

“We do a lot more than just manufacturing in the high-tech environment,” Bill Shaner, senior vice president and president of advanced materials handling at Entegris, said. “We build a lot of intellectual property innovation around those products as well. And a lot of that talent for that product came from this community.”

And as Entegris invests more into the city, it will rely on the community's networks of talent and hubs of workforce development to further its future goals, which Loy says is to maintain growth, help customers advance their technology and improve productivity in semiconductor manufacturing.

Shaner said Entegris already has relationships with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Hiring for Hero (a program for military and veteran hiring) and Pikes Peak Community College, and has established a STEM scholarship program at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Moving forward, Entegris will look to area high schools to find young talent for its apprenticeship programs.

“What we'll be doing with this announcement is actually reaching out now into the high schools like District 20,” Shaner said.

Entegris also looks to build up and diversify the community’s workforce; its expansion will include hiring individuals from underserved communities.

“By 2030 Entegris plans invest more than $30 million in seven engineering scholarships for women and individuals from underrepresented communities,” Shaner said. “And we intend to fill more than 50% of our new engineering roles with women and individuals from this population.”

Shaner and Loy also point to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s internship program, Hello Colorado Springs. Entegris plans to take part in the program, which offers college students communal internship housing and a host of programs to help them get to know the community.

The company sees a robust future in Colorado Springs, with workforce and talent acquisition playing a central role in its growth.

“When it comes to investing in Colorado Springs ... it's just as much about tapping into a great talent pool than it is about buying a piece of land,” Loy said.