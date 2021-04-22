Alpine Construction Services, a Colorado Springs company that installs fiberglass and spray foam insulation in homes and multifamily housing complexes, has been acquired by Installed Building Products.
Alpine was started in 2015 and has grown to $9.4 million in annual revenue, according to an Installed Building Products news release. Installed Building Products is among the nation's largest installers of insulation and other building products in new homes, operating a network of 190 branch offices in 41 states, generating $1.65 billion in sales last year. The company has completed four other acquisitions this year.