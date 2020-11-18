Incomes in the Colorado Springs area last year grew the fastest since 2014, even as statewide and nationwide income growth slowed, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Personal income per person in 2019 in the area rose 4.3% from 2018 to $51,120, according to the agency’s report. That is faster than the statewide average growth during the same period of 3.8% and the nationwide average of 3.5%. But while the area’s incomes gained ground on the state and national averages, they remained well below both.
The area’s incomes are 9.5% below the national average and 16.4% below the state’s average; last year was the first time since 2009 that area incomes gained ground on the national average. The area’s income growth last year ranked second among the state’s seven metro areas, compared with last in 2018.
“Thank goodness this is happening. We haven’t been at the state or national average for a long time and haven’t made huge strides in recent years,” said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. “That growth resulted from industries with the fastest growth where positions are chronically left open because they are so difficult to fill.”
Most of the income growth came from the military and other government agencies as well as professional, scientific and technical services, a sector that includes most defense contractors. Wages paid to government employees grew 5.1% in 2019, while wages in the professional, scientific and technical services sector jumped 9.2%. Other industries contributing to income growth locally included health care, finance and construction.
Bailey is hoping the rising income trend has continued this year despite widespread job losses amid shutdowns and restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate jumped from a 20-year low of 2.9% in February to a record high of 12.6% in April amid a statewide stay-at-home order before recovering to a 6.2% rate in September.
While the pandemic put more than 22,000 El Paso County residents out of work in the second quarter, the average weekly wage rose 8.7% from a year earlier to $1,041, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the biggest quarterly gain in records that begin in 2000 and more than double the 4.3% increase in the second quarter of 2019. The county’s wages rose just 1.2% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis calculates income per person by adding wages, salaries, business owners’ incomes, rental income, dividends, interest, pensions, welfare and other government payments, and then dividing by the population of the nation and each of its metro areas.