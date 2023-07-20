More than 1,000 jobs — nearly two-thirds of which would pay average salaries well over $100,000 — could be on their way to the Colorado Springs area.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved a combined $13.1 million in financial incentives to help entice three employers — a Springs-based aerospace and defense engineering company, a global solar manufacturer and an information technology startup — to add the jobs in the Pikes Peak region.

If the companies expand or locate in the Springs area, it would be the latest in a series of economic development victories for local business and government officials.

Since December, high tech manufacturers Entegris and Microchip Technology have announced plans to expand their existing Colorado Springs operations with the addition of 1,000 jobs and combined investments of almost $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, Zivaro, a Denver-based information and technology firm, announced it would bring more than 300 jobs to the Springs.

"The city’s economic vitality, business friendly culture and educated workforce are attracting significant interest from companies looking to locate or expand in Colorado Springs," Bob Cope, economic development officer for the city of Colorado Springs, said via email.

The "support and partnership" of the Economic Development Commission, an independent panel whose members are appointed by the governor and Legislature, and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade — the state agency that promotes economic growth — is helping to strengthen local and state economies, Cope added.

It's unknown when the three companies that were approved for the incentives Thursday will make their job decisions. It's also unknown how strong the Springs' chances are to land the jobs; the city is vying with other metro areas and states for each of the projects, according to state officials.

The companies were approved for Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits, a state program designed to encourage businesses to grow jobs in Colorado. To qualify, employers must create at least 20 new net jobs in the state over eight years; jobs must pay an average annual wage of at least 100% of the average annual wage in the county where employees would work.

None of the three companies was identified by state officials, who routinely offer anonymity to employers who might add or bring jobs to Colorado. Instead, each company was assigned a code name.

According to state officials, they are:

• Project Bullseye, described as a women-owned aerospace and defense engineering company headquartered in Colorado Springs. The company expects to create 620 jobs over eight years at an average annual salary of $160,484, which is 266% of the average annual wage in El Paso County. The jobs will include software and systems engineers; the company has 400 employees, 240 of whom work in Colorado.

"The company is in a high-growth mode through company acquisitions to build up capabilities and bid for new government and commercial contracts with these recent acquisitions," information presented to the state EDC said. "Their goal is to double in size over the next 5-8 years, and they are considering where to focus this growth. To support these contracts, they will build out a large SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) space in the next year."

The company is considering bringing jobs to El Paso County and Colorado Springs, as well as Huntsville, Ala., and Weber County, Utah; it has an "existing presence" in both areas "and could reasonably relocate this growth," according to the state.

"This project would support the state’s economic goals by creating new high-wage net jobs in the economy, supporting an award-winning women-owned business’s continued growth in Colorado, encouraging (Department of Defense) contracted companies to stay and grow in Colorado as they win new projects, and solidify our status as the best aerospace economy in the world," Office of Economic Development staffers said in their presentation to the Economic Development Commission.

The commission approved up to $7,499,388 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for Project Bullseye.

At the same time, the Colorado Springs City Council is scheduled to consider its own economic development agreement for Project Bullseye during its work session Monday.

That agreement calls for $24,000 in incentives — a $14,000 sales and use tax rebate on the company's purchase of business personal property (machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures) and a similar rebate of $10,000 on its purchase of construction materials, according to a presentation that city staffers will make to the council.

That presentation, which also does not identify the company behind Project Bullseye, goes into additional detail.

In addition to the 620 jobs to be added, which the city pegs at a slightly lower average annual wage of $153,125, the company's expansion will create 1,053 spinoff jobs.

The company also plans to spend $3.4 million over 10 years on buildings and improvements, furniture and fixtures and machinery and equipment, according to the city staff presentation.

"A rapidly growing small business that provides cybersecurity, software, and engineering solutions to government customers," is how city staffers describe Project Bullseye, which "intends to expand into a new strategic location to expand their capabilities and to be in proximity to customers."

Over 10 years, the city staff presentation shows Project Bullseye would have a total economic impact of $843 million.

Though neither the state nor the city identified the company behind Project Bullseye, its descriptions could point to Boecore, the Springs-based space and missile defense company that has operations in Huntsville and Ogden, Utah.

Boecore was founded in 2000 by businesswoman Kathy Boe, who grew the company into one of the Springs' more successful defense contractors; Boecore was acquired in January 2022 by Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm that focuses on aerospace, defense, government and technology companies.

Boecore President Tom Dickson declined to comment Thursday.

• Project Blanc, whose company is an industrial manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules, headquartered in Switzerland and with production facilities in Germany and the U.S., state officials say. The company, according to the state, plans "a 2GW photovoltaik/solar cell manufacturing plant that will require significant building contractor involvement as well as a semiconductor-like manufacturing supply chain."

The company behind Project Blanc is also considering moving its U.S. headquarters to the manufacturing plant's location. The company is considering El Paso County, but also is eying expansion in New York, Indiana and Arizona.

"The main drivers for the decision are an existing facility, Colorado’s commitment to renewable energy and access to talent," the state says. "Additionally, the company behind Project Blanc values a local supply chain: more than 80% of the purchasing volume for their German production plant was purchased from local suppliers. Establishing a U.S. manufacturing plant in Colorado would support a local supplier network."

Project Blanc expects to create 380 jobs at an average annual wage of $77,842, which is 129.4% of the El Paso County average, according to the state. The jobs will include project managers, operators, facility managers, process engineers and maintenance personnel. The company has 1,400 employees, none of whom work in Colorado.

"Project Blanc would support the state’s economic goals by creating new high-wage net jobs and supporting Colorado’s transition to clean energy," Economic Development Office staffers said. "The project would bring green jobs and support Colorado moving towards zero emission buildings as outlined in the governor's administration’s roadmap to 100% renewable energy by 2040." Staffers also said they've had confidential discussions with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which has campuses in Arvada and Golden, about the technologies developed by the company behind Project Blanc and the agency "has provided positive statements about the inclusion of this type of facility in (Colorado)."

The Economic Development Commission approved up to $4,944,960 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over eight years.

• Project Verge represents a technology company "focused on modeling and simulation and cybersecurity," according to state officials. The company behind Project Verge plans to increase modeling and simulation support for Department of Defense customers; it's considering the Colorado Springs metro area, but also is weighing Albuquerque, N.M., and Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

"The main drivers for their decision include talent, cost of doing business, and proximity to (Department of Defense) contractors," state officials say.

The company expects to create 61 jobs at an average annual wage of $130,253.17, which is 216.51% of the El Paso County average. The jobs will include software developers and analysts; the company currently has 49 employees, with one working in Colorado.

"This project would support the state’s economic goals by creating net new jobs in the economy and increasing the density of cybersecurity companies in Colorado," state staffers explained to the Economic Development Commission. "This project would bolster Colorado’s reputation as a cyber industry leader and demonstrate our competitiveness compared to other markets with strong aerospace and cybersecurity sectors."

The Economic Development Commission OK'd up to $691,288 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over eight years.

In May, the City Council reviewed Project Verge, which at that time was described by city staffers as a veteran-owned information technology startup that was considering spending $2.2 million over four years to expand into Colorado Springs.

In June, the City Council approved an economic development agreement that earmarked $14,000 in sales tax rebates for the company behind Project Verge.